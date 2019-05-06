Clelin Ferrell says his hard work will show why Raiders picked him

AP

Clelin Ferrell was a big surprise as the fourth player off the board in the NFL draft, a pick that had people scratching their heads and wondering what Raiders coach Jon Gruden and G.M. Mike Mayock were thinking.

Ferrell can’t do anything to change any minds until the games start for real, but for now, he says he’s working hard on the practice field to show his new teammates and coaches what kind of player he is.

“Just that I’m a worker,” Ferrell said, via Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “The play is going to come with itself, but I just want to earn the respect of my teammates, that’s the biggest thing. So much going on around because you’re a rookie and don’t know much. Everything is just new, it’s a whole new situation, whole new playbook, whole new teammates, everything. So, just come in with the right mindset and right attitude, work hard and just earn the respect of my teammates is the biggest thing.”

Ferrell says he’s always been that kind of worker.

“It comes from where I grew up and just how I was raised. Regardless of the circumstances, it’s always about your attitude and about your outlook on life,” Ferrell said. “You could always be in a worse situation, you know what I mean? So for me, it’s always about my attitude, so regardless of anything that I’ve ever been through, any struggles or success, you know, I always try to keep a positive attitude because that’s so important just as far as, you know, affecting others and if you want to get out of those situations.”

Ferrell has the right attitude, even if many didn’t think he was the right pick.