DeMarcus Ware: DeMarcus Lawrence now has bullseye on his back

Getty Images

DeMarcus Ware remembers signing his first big contract, which came in October 2009 when he received a six-year contract extension worth $78 million, with $40 million guaranteed.

“I remember before the contract I got double teamed. Then, after the contract, I got triple teamed,” Ware said, laughing.

That’s what awaits DeMarcus Lawrence, who signed the richest contract (for the time being anyway) in club history. The Cowboys rewarded the defensive end with a five-year, $105 million contract extension last month.

“The thing is he came in and he made a big impact and now a lot of the weight is on his back, because of him being a captain last year and him being franchised before last year and him proving himself,” Ware said. “But now it’s not time to turn the shuttle off. It’s time to rocket a little bit. It’s time to really shoot for the stars.

“He’s one of those guys who is going to be able to lead the team, because they’re going to look at him for that leadership, especially the defensive line with some of the guys leaving. He’s that cornerstone, that anchor on that defense that everybody knows. It’s a lot of weight on him. When you get that big contract, that solidifies you as ‘I etched my name in the stone with the star.’ But what are you going to do with it? Let’s make that thing shine.”

The Cowboys drafted Lawrence in the second round in 2014 to replace Ware. He has.

Lawrence made 10.5 sacks last season, the first time since Ware in 2011-12 that a Cowboys’ pass rusher had consecutive seasons with double-digit sacks.

That’s how Lawrence ended up getting consecutive franchise tags and eventually his long-awaited big deal.

Ware, a private pass-rushing coach who has worked with Lawrence and hopes for a part-time coaching role with the Cowboys, said Lawrence faces a new challenge now.

“With the money, with him solidifying himself as that team leader and that guy, you have a bigger bullseye on you now,” Ware said. “He’s going to really realize that. It’s not just about him performing, but him teaching everybody else how to perform to take the pressure off of him. That’s when the true leadership comes in.”