Dez Bryant is running again

Receiver Dez Bryant posted video on Instagram Monday of him running a route.

“First time running in a long time. . . .Building confidence,” Bryant wrote.

Bryant has not played since 2017. He was without a job from the time the Cowboys cut him April 13, 2018, until the Saints signed him Nov. 7.

But Bryant tore his Achilles tendon on his second practice in New Orleans.

Bryant, 30, became a free agent in March and has not elicited any known interest since.

Saints coach Sean Payton was asked about Bryant during the owners meetings in March.

“I just know he’s been rehabbing,” Payton said. “I wouldn’t be able to forecast the future relative to Dez.”

Bryant previously has said he hopes to continue playing. He has made 531 catches for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns in his eight seasons in Dallas.