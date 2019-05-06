Former Raiders linebacker Dan Conners passes at 78

Getty Images

Raiders linebacker Dan Conners, the first draft pick ever signed by the late Al Davis in his capacity as team owner, has died. Conners was 78.

Via the San Francisco Chronicle, the three-time AFL All-Star died on April 28 in San Luis Obispo, California. Conners spent 11 seasons with the Raiders, playing in Super Bowl II against the Packers.

Drafted by both the Raiders and the NFL’s Bears in 1964, Conners chose Oakland. He played in 141 regular-season games, registering 15 interceptions and 16 fumble recoveries.

Conners also is a member of the University of Miami Hall of Fame. Last season, Conners lit the flame honoring Al Davis prior to a home game against the Colts.

We extend our condolences to Conners’ family, friends, and teammates.