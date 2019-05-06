Gerald McCoy: Crazy to ask if I love football

Getty Images

Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has not been with the team during their offseason program and his future with the organization has been in doubt since comments from head coach Bruce Arians in March.

Arians repeatedly said “if he’s here” in relation to McCoy’s 2019 role and said he’d be happy to have McCoy on the team if McCoy still has “enthusiasm” for the game. Arians said more recently that the team has “open arms” for McCoy in response to a question about telling the veteran to stay away from the offseason program, but we haven’t heard much on McCoy’s side.

McCoy posted a video to Instagram on Sunday that changes that. McCoy posted video of his workout and noted that he had his kids with him on Cinco de Mayo when others were out partying.

“How many people doing that? All-Pro on and off the field,” McCoy said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “Want to question me? ‘Is he going to be ready? Does he love football?’ What? Y’all crazy. Lost y’all mind. I work. Don’t you ever question me.”

The only mandatory work of the offseason will come at June’s minicamp and it’s unclear if the question about McCoy’s status with the team will be resolved by that point.