Giants add another kicker

The Giants continue to add to their roster, one rookie at a time.

They announced the addition of kicker Joey Slye, who worked out during their weekend rookie minicamp.

He’s from Virginia Tech, and never latched on last year.

They announced three additions from the weekend on Sunday, signed a shot-putter this morning, and continue to drizzle out the bottom-of-the-roster moves.

They have a pretty good kicker in Aldrick Rosas, but it helps having an extra leg (or 12, in the case of the Bears), around for the offseason.