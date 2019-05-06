Giants sign college shot putter Austin Droogsma

Getty Images

The Giants added three players to their 90-man roster after wrapping up their rookie minicamp on Sunday and they made a few more moves on Monday.

The team announced that they have signed guard Austin Droogsma after he tried out for the team this weekend.

Undrafted rookies often face long odds of carving out an NFL career and Droogsma is making his bid without a background in college football. He was a shot putter at Florida State after playing football in high school and cleared the first hurdle by earning a longer look with the Giants.

The Giants also waived three players. Linebacker Ukeme Eligwe, defensive end Myles Humphrey, and defensive back Michael Hunter were all dropped from the roster.