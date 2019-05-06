Jason Witten looking like Jason Witten

Getty Images

Jason Witten turns 37 today. He has not played since Jan. 31, 2017.

The Cowboys tight end is back and apparently hasn’t forgotten how to play the position.

“Yeah, he looks like the same guy to me,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said at the 15th annual Taste of the Cowboys on Sunday night. “He was doing different things. He was traveling the world, announcing football. But you could tell he kept himself in shape, and you could tell this has been on his mind. He really hasn’t skipped a beat. Completely involved in our offseason program, on the field with us last week. He looked really good. He’s moving well. Excited to have him back.”

Witten, a third-round choice of the Cowboys in 2003, has made 1,152 catches for 12,448 yards and 68 touchdowns in his career. The plan is for Witten to play 25ish snaps.

But for those thinking the Cowboys are paying Witten only for his leadership, Garrett expects Witten to look like the same player he was in 2017.

“He looks the same. He looks the same,” Garrett said. “His weight is 250, low 260s. He looks fast. He looks quick. He looks flexible and moving around really well.”