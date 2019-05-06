Jay Gruden hopes Colt McCoy is back for training camp

Getty Images

Washington quarterback Colt McCoy hasn’t been taking part in the team’s offseason program while he recovers from multiple procdures aimed at repairing last year’s broken leg and the question of when he’ll be ready to go was posed to head coach Jay Gruden on Monday.

Gruden said he wasn’t sure exactly when McCoy will be ready to practice, but it doesn’t sound like they’re expecting him back before August.

“Hopefully training camp,” Gruden said, via multiple reporters.

Washington drafted Dwayne Haskins in the first round of last month’s draft and the rookie will join McCoy and Case Keenum as options to start the season. If McCoy’s return is delayed beyond the start of camp, that competition may be whittled down to two names sooner rather than later.