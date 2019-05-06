Jerry and Gene Jones donates $7.5 million for cancer facility

Getty Images

Yes, it’s easy for billionaires to donate millions. But plenty of billionaires don’t. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones did.

Via the Dallas Morning News, Jerry Jones and his wife, Gene, donated $7.5 million toward the construction of an American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in Dallas. The facility is, essentially, a Ronald McDonald House for adult cancer patients and their families/caregivers.

On Tuesday, the Joneses will turn a ceremonial shovel on the building that will bear the Gene and Jerry Jones family name.

The $25 million facility will consist of four stories and 40,000 square feet, and it will include 50 private guest suites, along with common living areas, a dining room, a pantry, laundry facilities, a library, a meditation room, and an outdoor healing garden.

Here’s hoping that the decision of Jerry and Gene Jones to peel off $7.5 million — which is still $7.5 million no matter how much money anyone has — will inspire others who read this to do the same.