Jerry Jones: We’re sold on Dak Prescott

Getty Images

The Cowboys made DeMarcus Lawrence the highest-paid player in team history last month. That won’t last long.

They will have to pay quarterback Dak Prescott more.

The question remains: How much do the Cowboys pay Prescott? Owner Jerry Jones has never wavered about Prescott’s future, even while knowing he might have to pay more than he wants to pay to keep his quarterback.

“We’re sold on Dak, and we do want to have him for the long term,” Jones said Monday on the Rich Eisen Show, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “We think he’s worthy of investing in for the long term. . . .We see real upside in Dak. You don’t have it all yet.”

Prescott is 32-16 in the regular season in his three-year career, with a passer rating of 96.0 and two Pro Bowl trips. He has not, though, gotten past the divisional round of the playoffs yet, going 1-2 in two postseason appearances.