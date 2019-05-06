Jets will cut Brandon Silvers

Getty Images

The Jets claimed quarterback Luke Falk off of waivers from the Dolphins last week and that left them with five quarterbacks on their 90-man roster.

That is a temporary state of affairs, however. The number will drop to four as Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that Brandon Silvers will be dropped from the roster.

Silvers signed with the Jets after the Alliance of American Football’s season came to a premature end last month. Silvers was 80-of-125 for 799 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions with the Memphis Express.

Trevor Siemian is expected to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Sam Darnold with Falk joining Davis Webb in a competition for the No. 3 job.