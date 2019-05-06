Kliff Kingsbury has a busy weekend with the boys

AP

Coaches are human beings too, and get to have weekends sometimes.

And new Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury had one for the ages.

As noted by Peter King in NBC’s Football Morning in America, Kingsbury wasn’t finished after hanging out at the Kentucky Derby with Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield and the boys.

Following the race, he hopped a plane for a three-and-a-half-hour flight to Las Vegas for the Canelo-Jacobs fight.

While there will always be some football hardheads who cluck about any time spent not working (Bill Belichick was also at the Derby over the weekend, and it didn’t keep him from winning), we’re approaching the time of year when coaches have to unplug.

What’s interesting is when you see the pictures of Kingsbury with a group of assorted players, you can forget for a moment that he’s not one of them. As Brady’s former backup, he could have been part of the wolf pack on those credentials.

Now, the 39-year-old is in charge, and living large — before he gets back to the serious business of planning his first rookie minicamp this weekend.