Le’Veon Bell explains why he isn’t attending offseason program

Getty Images

Le'Veon Bell apparently has heard enough criticism of his absence from the Jets’ voluntary offseason program. He issued a “Public Service Announcement” on Monday night.

The running back answered a Twitter inquiry asking whether he was going to practice.

“When it’s time to play football,” Bell answered. “I got to stick to the formula that I know works for me to be the best player I can be. I’m not just tryna win football games, I want a ring! I want to desperately show everybody what I can . . . REALLY do. I’ll take the heat right now, everybody will forget about that once January comes around.”

The Jets have not made the postseason since 2010, so Jets fans surely will forgive Bell if he can lead the team into January. Jets coach Adam Gase doesn’t seem concerned about Bell’s absence, and frankly, he shouldn’t. It’s voluntary.

“[Bell] was here that first week [of offseason workouts], and we got a lot of good information that week to him,” Gase said, via Darryl Slater of NJ.com. “He has a pretty good training regimen that he goes through. He knows how to get his body ready for training camp and the regular season.”

The Jets have a mandatory minicamp June 4-6.