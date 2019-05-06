Malcolm Jenkins gives an inside look at “one of my favorite plays”

Getty Images

Eagles cornerback Malcolm Jenkins hasn’t been attending voluntary workouts, but he’s still keeping up with his film study. And sharing some thoughts with his fans.

Jenkins posted a video of a play from last season’s game against the Jaguars and gave his Twitter followers some insight into exactly what happened. Just before the snap, Jenkins can be seen gesturing to a teammate that he’s lined up in the wrong place. At the snap, the Eagles’ secondary looks confused, but Jenkins still managed to drop into coverage on Jaguars receiver Dede Westbrook and knock down the Blake Bortles pass in the end zone.

“One of my favorite plays from last season,” Jenkins wrote. “I was actually supposed to blitz! I realized no one is covering the 3rd receiver, then the ball is snapped. When mistakes are made you just gotta survive the down. These are the things I take pride in.”

It was a great play from Jenkins, one that he’s justifiably proud to share.