Malik Rosier will attend Dolphins’ rookie minicamp

University of Miami quarterback Malik Rosier went undrafted, but that doesn’t mean his career is over.

The Dolphins invited Rosier to attend their rookie minicamp this weekend, and he has accepted, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Rosier was a two-year starter at UM, completing 53.3 percent of his passes for 4,543 yards with 34 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. He also ran for 831 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Dolphins signed free agent Ryan Fitzpatrick and traded for Josh Rosen, the 10th overall pick in 2018, to join Jake Ruddock in their quarterbacks room.