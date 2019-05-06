Mike Mayock: If you draft Alabama and Clemson guys, you’ll do well

Getty Images

Mike Mayock’s first draft since becoming the General Manager of the Raiders is in the books and one thing that became clear as it unfolded was that Mayock enjoyed his first scouting trip in his new job.

Mayock went to the college title game between Clemson and Alabama and wound up taking four players who saw action in that game. Defensive end Clelin Ferrell, safety Trayvon Mullen and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow came from Clemson and running back Josh Jacobs made the jump from Alabama.

Mayock said he “didn’t consciously set out to make that happen,” but he also sounds like he would have been happy with a draft entirely composed of players from the two schools.

“I felt it on the field before the game, these were the two best college programs in the country and have been for several years now,” Mayock said, via Albert Breer of SI.com. “And when you walk around on the field before the game and watch these guys warm up, and you do your body types, you’re taking notes — they look like two NFL teams. I said it to somebody, I don’t remember who, and I remember thinking to myself, ‘Man, if you just draft from these two teams, you’re gonna do well, forget the rest of the country.”

It remains to be seen if Mayock’s right that the quartet’s college success will lead to the same in the NFL, but they’re banking on those winning ways coming with them to Oakland.