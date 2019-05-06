Monday’s PFTOT looks at five topics that you may be interested in (or not)

Getty Images

After three hours of PFT Live, Simms and I spend another 20 minutes or so talking about other things, or more about things we already talked about.

The end result is called PFTOT, and you can see and hear Monday’s version in the video attached to this post.

Topics include whether Patriots coach Bill Belichick has a knack for using high-round picks on receivers, Gerald McCoy‘s reaction to those who are questioning his love of the game, Mike Mayock’s love of Clemson and Alabama players, the Bears inability to find a kicker they love, and the most overlooked figure in the New York Giants’ pressure cooker.

Check it out today, and every weekday. Please. (I said please.)