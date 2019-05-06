Nick Bosa, Quinnen Williams co-favorites for defensive rookie of the year

Getty Images

The first two defensive players in the draft have something else in common: They’re the co-favorites to be named the 2019 defensive rookie of the year.

Caesers Palace has set the odds at +400 for 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and +400 for Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams. For each, that means a $100 bet would win $400.

Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver lands next at +550, Steelers linebacker Devin Bush comes in at +700, and Bucs linebacker Devin White sits at +800 along with Raiders defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell. Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen has +1000 odds.

Allen, frankly, is the most intriguing of the bunch. He joins a team with a potent defense, which should give him plenty of favorable matchups. He could end up with more sacks than any of his peers, and that could deliver the award.