Nick Saban predicts Freddie Kitchens will do “great job” with Browns

AP

Nearly 20 years ago, Browns coach Freddie Kitchens worked for former Browns assistant Nick Saban while Saban served as head coach at LSU. As Kitchens takes over an NFL team of his own, Saban offered praise to his former employee, explaining that Saban saw the potential in Kitchens.

“Yeah, because to me Freddie was a good teacher, he’s very smart, very bright about football and he’s the kind of person that I think people see he’s authentic in terms of how he comes across to people, players can trust him, believe in him,” Saban recently told the Elyria (Oh.) Chronicle-Telegram. “It’s no surprise to me, because he did a great job for us. I’m happy for him that he’s got the opportunity he’s got now, I think he’ll do a great job.”

Kitchens arrived at LSU as a graduate assistant after a year at Glenville State College in Saban’s home state of West Virginia.

“He does things to help players get better,” Saban said regarding Kitchens. “In my time in the league, if you do that, players are never going to be an issue or a problem because they know that you can create value for them, and I think Freddie’s always been able to do that.”

Whatever Kitchens can do, he’ll be facing plenty of pressure to do it in Cleveland. The Browns have the talent and the expectations, and if they fail to meet the high bar that has been set for them, it likely will be Kitchens’ fault.