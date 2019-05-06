Packers add a rookie receiver from minicamp tryout

Getty Images

The Packers have added a pair of players, including one who made enough of an impression at rookie minicamp to end up with a job.

Receiver Darrius Shepherd, from North Dakota State, parlayed a tryout into a roster spot.

Shepherd appeared in 57 games at North Dakota State, catching 188 passes for 2,841 yards and 20 touchdowns. In 2018, he became an FCS third-team All-American as a punt returner.

The Packers also have signed cornerback Chandin Sullivan, an undrafted free agent in 2018 who signed with the Eagles. Sullivan appeared in five games with one start last year in Philadelphia.