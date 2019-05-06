Packers claim WR Jawill Davis off waivers

Getty Images

The Packers signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd after a tryout over the weekend and they added another player to the position via a waiver claim.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that the team claimed wide receiver Jawill Davis after he was cut loose by the Giants.

Davis signed with the Giants last year after going undrafted out of Bethune-Cookman and moved from the practice squad to the active roster in late September. He played in seven games and caught four passes for 40 yards while also seeing time as a returner.

Shepherd and Davis give the Packers 13 receivers on their 90-man roster. That should make for some spirited competition for the final spots on the depth chart over the next few months.