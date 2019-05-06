Panthers release Da’Norris Searcy, waive Isaiah Battle

Getty Images

The Panthers dropped a couple of players from their roster on Monday.

The team announced that they have released veteran safety Da'Norris Searcy and waived tackle Isaiah Battle.

Searcy signed with the team last March after being released by the Titans and appeared in two games before suffering a concussion that led the team to put him on injured reserve. He only missed seven games over the previous seven years with the Titans and Bills.

Searcy’s departure leaves the Panthers with Eric Reid, Rashaan Gaulden and Colin Jones at safety. They did not draft any players at the position this year.

Battle was out of the league last year and signed a reserve/future contract with the Panthers after the end of the 2018 season. He was a fifth-round pick by the Rams in the 2015 supplemental draft and has never seen any regular season action.