Getty Images

The Patriots announced the signing of rookie free agent Xavier Ubosi on Monday.

The receiver went undrafted.

Ubosi, 25 began his college career at Pierce College before transferring to the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

He played in 20 games during his two years at Alabama-Birmingham, finishing with 48 receptions for 1,065 yards and nine touchdowns. In 2018, Ubosi caught 35 passes for 837 yards and eight touchdowns.