Philip Rivers in no rush for a new contract

Getty Images

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers says he doesn’t need a new contract.

Rivers, who is heading into the final year of his current deal, said today that he appreciates it if the Chargers re-sign him but he’d be content with playing the 2019 season and then heading into free agency in 10 months.

“I’m thankful for that if that opportunity comes, but I’m fine right where we are,” Rivers said. “I’m under no immediate stress or urgency to get this done. If that means playing it out, that will be fine. It really will.”

Rivers isn’t asking for any kind of long-term commitment.

“I’d be fine with it and we could look at it again in the early spring if that in fact is how it plays out,” Rivers said. “I really have no goal, or see it playing a certain way. I really don’t. I’m very at peace with where it is right now. I’m under contract this season and I’m excited for this team and our opportunities.”

The 37-year-old Rivers, who has a cap hit this year of $23 million, said that he isn’t sure how many years he has left in him, but he said he doesn’t think this will be his last season, nor does he think he could play until he’s 45 years old. So figure Rivers has somewhere between two and seven more years to play.