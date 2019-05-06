President wants to restore service academy waiver

Getty Images

The Trump Administration taketh away, and the Trump Administration possibly giveth.

Via the Associated Press, President Donald Trump said Monday while presenting the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy to the U.S. Military Academy that he’s considering a waiver that would allow service academy athletes to fulfill their military obligations after their pro careers end.

Two years ago, the Department of Defense rescinded the policy that allowed athletes from the various service academies to pursue professional careers immediately.

The potential change could be good news for the Vikings and long snapper Austin Cutting. The seventh-round pick played at the Air Force Academy, and he could be available to play for the Vikings this year, if the policy changes.