Raiders sign Ronald Ollie, AJ Cole

Ronald Ollie went from Last Chance U to Nicholls State and now he’s moving on to the NFL.

Ollie announced on Twitter that he has signed a contract with the Raiders. The defensive tackle tried out for the team during their rookie minicamp.

Ollie went to East Mississippi Community College during the first season of the Netflix show and recorded 13.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks and two fumble recoveries during his final college season.

Punter AJ Cole also took part in the minicamp as a tryout player and announced on Twitter that he also earned a contract. Per multiple reports, the Raiders will cut punter Drew Kaser and go with Cole and Johnny Townsend as the two punters on their roster.