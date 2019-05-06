Rams bring back Bryce Hager

Getty Images

Linebacker Bryce Hager hit free agency in March, but he won’t be leaving the Rams.

The Rams announced on Monday that Hager has signed a new one-year deal with the team.

Hager originally came to the Rams as a 2015 seventh-round pick and he’s played in every one of the team’s games over the last four seasons. Most of Hager’s work in those appearances has come as a core member of the team’s special teams units, but he has made one start on defense.

Hager has 37 tackles and a forced fumble over his 64 regular season games. He’s the first 2018 Rams player to hit free agency and re-sign with the club.