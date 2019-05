Getty Images

At a time when teams are filling our rosters with undrafted rookies, the Ravens added a guy with at least some professional experience.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Ravens are expected to sign cornerback Terrell Bonds today.

The former Tennessee State product played for Memphis in the defunct league.

The Ravens entered the offseason deep at the position (extending Tavon Young to lend stability), and added fourth-rounder Iman Marshall during the draft.