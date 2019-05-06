Ravens sign three, cut three

Getty Images

The Ravens cut three players and signed three others to take their place, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

They waived defensive back Robertson Daniel, safety Evan Worthington and offensive guard C.J. Toogood.

Daniel, 27, played one game for the Ravens in 2016 and one for them in 2018. He also has spent time on their practice squad the past three seasons.

He originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and also has spent time with Green Bay, Washington and Tampa Bay.

Worthington is an undrafted rookie from Colorado and Toogood is an undrafted rookie from Elon.

The Ravens signed defensive end Aaron Adeoye, defensive back Terrell Bonds and offensive tackle Darrell Williams to take their roster spots.

Adeoye played for the Birmingham Iron in the defunct Alliance of American Football, getting half a sack and six quarterback hits.

Williams spent last summer with Rams before being cut at end of the preseason.

Bonds played for the Memphis Express in the AAF, breaking up five passes.