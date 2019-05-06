Report: 49ers, DeForest Buckner far apart in contract talks

Getty Images

The 49ers have defensive lineman DeForest Buckner locked up through 2020, but whether he stays beyond that may take a while to get straightened out.

Buckner and the 49ers have discussed a long-term contract but are far apart, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 25-year-old Buckner is coming off his best season. He had 12 sacks last year and was chosen to the Pro Bowl for the first time. So he probably wants to get paid like the NFL’s elite pass rushers. The 49ers, however, may think there’s no reason to rush into a new deal, given that they have him under contract for two more years and could franchise him after that if they need to.

The 49ers selected Buckner with the seventh overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft and he has started every game but one in his three NFL seasons.