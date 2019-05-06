Report: Deatrich Wise not doing on-field work right now

Getty Images

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise is reportedly doing a limited amount of work during the team’s offseason program.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that Wise is currently wearing a protective boot on his foot. Wise is not taking part in on-field work as a result.

Wise appeared on the injury report with an ankle issue near the end of the season and did not play in the team’s first two preseason games before returning for Super Bowl LIII. He had five tackles against the Rams after recording 30 tackles and 4.5 sacks in the regular season.

Reiss adds that the injury isn’t expected to impact Wise come the regular season. Wise played the most snaps of any returning defensive end and will welcome newcomers Michael Bennett and Chase Winovich to the position group.