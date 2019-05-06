Report: Dolphins have “made overtures” to Nick Perry

Getty Images

The Dolphins have largely stayed away from signing veteran players this offseason, but there may be an exception when it comes to adding some help in the defensive front seven.

Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports that the team has “made overtures” to former Packers linebacker Nick Perry. Perry was released in Green Bay in March.

Perry played just nine games last season because of a knee injury and ended the year with 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He had 18 sacks for the Packers over the previous two seasons and the Dolphins could use some help off the edge after parting ways with Robert Quinn and Cameron Wake this offseason.

Perry also visited the Seahawks since being released by the Packers. Because Perry was cut, his signing would carry no penalty in the compensatory pick equation although that ceases to be an issue for all free agents on Tuesday.