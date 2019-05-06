Report: Martavis Bryant plans to file for reinstatement soon

Getty Images

Martavis Bryant plans to apply for reinstatement in the “coming weeks,” the receiver told Dan Graziano of ESPN.

The NFL suspended Bryant indefinitely on Dec. 14 for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement from a previous ban. It’s his third suspension in four seasons.

Bryant has argued with the league that its drug program is not set up to offer players access to proper treatment for mental health issues, according to Graziano.

Bryant, 27, made only 19 catches for 266 yards in eight games last season before going on injured reserve with a knee injury.

In 44 career games, Bryant has 145 catches for 2,183 yards and 17 touchdowns.