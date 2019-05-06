Report: Mutual interest between Richie Incognito, Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders apparently liked what they saw in Richie Incognito’s workout Monday.

The offensive lineman remains in Oakland, with “mutual interest” between Incognito and the Raiders in getting a deal done, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

According to Pelissero, the holdup appears to be figuring out what discipline, if any, Incognito faces from the NFL.

Incognito was arrested following an incident at an Arizona funeral home after his father’s death. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct last month and was sentenced to 11 months of probation and a 90-day suspended jail sentence.

Incognito also was ordered to undergo a mental health screening, and it’s not the first time questions have arisen about his mental state since he last played for Buffalo.

He has not played since 2017, announcing his retirement last year before changing his mind. The Bills released him, but he remained unemployed last season.