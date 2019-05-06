Report: One team wanted to work out Daniel Jones as a tight end

AP

We may never know for sure whether there were teams other than the Giants willing to take Daniel Jones in the top half of the first round.

But there was apparently one team interested in seeing if he could play another position, since they didn’t think he was a quarterback at all.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, at least one team asked Jones if he was willing to work out as a tight end, since they didn’t think he was good enough to play quarterback.

Of course, it’s not unheard of for there to be an outlier among teams’ evaluations. Last year, Lamar Jackson was asked about the possibility of playing wide receiver, and he went in the first round and the Ravens seem pleased with the decision.

There were 41 players asked to work at different positions at the Scouting Combine, usually defensive linemen as linebackers or other such similar positions.

It’s a moot point now, as the Giants used the sixth pick in the draft to take the guy they definitely want to play quarterback, sooner or later.