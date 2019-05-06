Richie Incognito leaves Raiders without a deal

Getty Images

Free agent Richie Incognito has left the Raiders without a deal, Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports.

That news comes shortly after another that Incognito and the team have “mutual interest” in getting a contract worked out. But, according to Bair, a deal still could happen.

The offensive lineman worked out for the Raiders on Monday, showing up in great shape.

The Raiders, though, are interested in what discipline, if any, Incognito faces from the NFL, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported.

Incognito was arrested following an incident at an Arizona funeral home after his father’s death. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct last month and was sentenced to 11 months of probation and a 90-day suspended jail sentence.

Incognito also was ordered to undergo a mental health screening, and it’s not the first time questions have arisen about his mental state since he last played for Buffalo.

He has not played since 2017, announcing his retirement last year before changing his mind. The Bills released him, but he remained unemployed last season.