Richie Incognito working out for Raiders

The Raiders continue to look for new pieces to add to their roster and that search will include veteran offensive lineman Richie Incognito.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Raiders will work out Incognito on Monday.

Incognito last played for the Bills in 2017 and announced his retirement last year before deciding he wanted to continue playing. The Bills released him, but Incognito never caught on with another team.

He did find himself in legal trouble later in the year when he was arrested following an incident at an Arizona funeral home after his father’s death. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct last month and was sentenced to to 11 months of probation and a 90-day suspended jail sentence.

Incognito was also ordered to undergo a mental health screening and it’s not the first time there have been questions about his mental state since he last played for Buffalo. Garafolo reports Incognito is “feeling well in all aspects” at the moment and we’ll see if he gets a chance to resume his career.