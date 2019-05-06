Rodney Harrison voted into Patriots Hall of Fame

Getty Images

Former NFL safety Rodney Harrison is heading into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

The team announced on Monday that Harrison was the winner of a fan vote for induction at some point later this year. Former tackle Leon Gray is also set for induction after being selected by a 10-person committee.

Harrison spent the final six years of his NFL career with the Patriots and won Super Bowl rings after each of his first two seasons with the team. Harrison had six interceptions in those two playoff runs and finished his time with the Patriots with seven interceptions in nine postseason games.

Harrison played 63 regular season games with the team and recorded 441 tackles, eight interceptions and seven forced fumbles.

Harrison’s former teammates Mike Vrabel and Richard Seymour were the other finalists for the Patriots Hall of Fame this year.