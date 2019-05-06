Rodney Harrison voted into Patriots Hall of Fame

May 6, 2019
Former NFL safety Rodney Harrison is heading into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

The team announced on Monday that Harrison was the winner of a fan vote for induction at some point later this year. Former tackle Leon Gray is also set for induction after being selected by a 10-person committee.

Harrison spent the final six years of his NFL career with the Patriots and won Super Bowl rings after each of his first two seasons with the team. Harrison had six interceptions in those two playoff runs and finished his time with the Patriots with seven interceptions in nine postseason games.

Harrison played 63 regular season games with the team and recorded 441 tackles, eight interceptions and seven forced fumbles.

Harrison’s former teammates Mike Vrabel and Richard Seymour were the other finalists for the Patriots Hall of Fame this year.

3 responses to “Rodney Harrison voted into Patriots Hall of Fame

  2. It can’t be much of a “hall of fame” with out Rodney Harrison. That goes for Canton too.

    He was one of the best players of his era. One of the best safeties of all time.

  3. I voted for Seymour personally, but the weight of what you do when you leave can really stick with you in the mind of fans. Seymour was very bitter and even took cheap shots at Brady when they finally played against each other. Rathernthan being paid what he was worth, he was traded to a crap team, so I don’t blane his anger with the team. Rodney has been a great ally every Sunday night for some years now.

    I wonder how much that all played into it.

    IMO they are both Pro Football HOFers so they should obviously both get in to Pats HOF eventually.

