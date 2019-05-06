Saints sign four undrafted rookies

Getty Images

The Saints added four more undrafted rookies to their roster on Monday.

Defensive tackle Kenny Bigelow Jr., running back Devine Ozigbo, tight end Jake Powell and cornerback Jordan Wyatt are the new additions in New Orleans. They signed five other undrafted free agents last week.

Ozigbo made 20 starts at Nebraska and finished his career with 419 carries, 2,196 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also caught 49 passes for 488 yards.

Bigelow Jr. transferred from USC to West Virginia last year after being granted a sixth year of eligibility and recorded two sacks for the Mountaineers. Powell was limited to five games at Monmouth last year while Wyatt was a four-year starter at SMU.