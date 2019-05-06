Seahawks sign four draft picks

Getty Images

The Seahawks wheeled and dealed their way to 11 draft picks last month and they got four of them under contract on Monday.

The group of signees includes second-round pick Marquise Blair. Blair played at Utah the last two seasons after going to Dodge City Community College and recorded 59 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 14 starts last season.

Another player who signed on Monday is also part of the defensive backfield. Fourth-round pick Ugochukwu Amadi could wind up playing in the slot after making starts all four years he was at Oregon.

The Seahawks also signed fourth-round guard Phil Haynes, who started at guard and tackle during his time at Wake Forest, and fifth-round linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven.