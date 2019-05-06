Sean Lee moving to strongside linebacker as starter

Getty Images

When he agreed to come back at a reduced salary, Sean Lee received a promise from the Cowboys that he would remain a starter, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. That obviously entails a move to strongside linebacker with Jaylon Smith starting at middle linebacker and Leighton Vander Esch at weakside linebacker.

The team will list Lee as the starting strongside linebacker on the depth chart, but how many games will he actually start?

Damien Wilson started seven of the 16 games he played last season at strongside linebacker, getting 27.93 percent of the defensive snaps. Wilson left in free agency.

The strongside linebacker is a two-down player, seeing most of his snaps on running downs. That could help keep Lee healthier.

Lee, who has missed nine games last season and 51 in his career with injuries, also is expected to spell Smith and Vander Esch some.

After taking time to ponder his future, Lee agreed to reduce his base salary from $7 million to $2 million and could make up some of the money with play-time incentives.