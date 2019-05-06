Ted Thompson on entry into Packers Hall: “I’m just a scout”

Getty Images

Former Packers General Manager Ted Thompson built a champion. But when it was his turn to be honored, he downplayed his own role in it.

Thompson was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame last weekend, only the second G.M. to earn that honor (Ron Wolf’s in the one in Canton as well).

“You look at all the great players who’ve come through here, they are idols,” Thompson said during a video which was part of the ceremony, via Richard Ryman of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “I’m not one of those people. I’m just a scout.”

While he might minimize his own contributions compared to the 161 names that came before him in the team’s Hall, he was instrumental to putting together a team that went to the playoffs eight straight years — the longest such streak in Packers history — and won a Super Bowl.

“What to me stands out is the consistency,” Packers team president Mark Murphy said. “It is hard to win one year in the NFL. Everything is designed to make it that way.

“You couldn’t ask for a more ethical person. He was a tireless worker. It was never about him. It was about what was best for the Packers organization.”

Thompson was never much for making statements when he was running the team, and his remarks Saturday were limited to: “This is a great honor. I appreciate it more than you can ever know. This means a lot to me, and I can say, ‘Go Pack Go.'”

And even if he didn’t want to make it a big deal, Thompson was a big part of making that team go for more than a decade.