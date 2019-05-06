Ted Thompson on entry into Packers Hall: “I’m just a scout”

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 6, 2019, 7:39 AM EDT
Getty Images

Former Packers General Manager Ted Thompson built a champion. But when it was his turn to be honored, he downplayed his own role in it.

Thompson was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame last weekend, only the second G.M. to earn that honor (Ron Wolf’s in the one in Canton as well).

“You look at all the great players who’ve come through here, they are idols,” Thompson said during a video which was part of the ceremony, via Richard Ryman of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “I’m not one of those people. I’m just a scout.”

While he might minimize his own contributions compared to the 161 names that came before him in the team’s Hall, he was instrumental to putting together a team that went to the playoffs eight straight years — the longest such streak in Packers history — and won a Super Bowl.

“What to me stands out is the consistency,” Packers team president Mark Murphy said. “It is hard to win one year in the NFL. Everything is designed to make it that way.

“You couldn’t ask for a more ethical person. He was a tireless worker. It was never about him. It was about what was best for the Packers organization.”

Thompson was never much for making statements when he was running the team, and his remarks Saturday were limited to: “This is a great honor. I appreciate it more than you can ever know. This means a lot to me, and I can say, ‘Go Pack Go.'”

And even if he didn’t want to make it a big deal, Thompson was a big part of making that team go for more than a decade.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Ted Thompson on entry into Packers Hall: “I’m just a scout”

  1. He did a decent job overall in his early and middle years as GM. However, the rapid decline his latter years cost the Packers big time and was a major factor in the roster/team decline. If he could have blended his draft and develop theme with adding a couple free agents annually to fill holes he didn’t hit on would have been a perfect solution. Sadly, he couldn’t adapt and it showed as years went on. That being said, he belongs in the Packer Hall of Fame for sure.

  2. “This means a lot to me, and I can say, Go Pack Go!”

    Much deserved honor and it was great to see John Dorsey, Eliot Wolf, Reggie McKenzie, Brian Gutekunst and others who are part of the Ted Thompson tree in Green Bay Saturday Night for the ceremony. Ron Wolf who Ted worked for in the day was also in attendance.

    #GoPackGo!👏🏈

  5. Wait they have 161, now 162 people in their hall of fame? I’m not denying they’ve had some of the greatest players and coaches ever, That’s indisputable. But 162 people seems like an awful lot.

  7. He drafted Rodgers in the 1st round which my dead granny could’ve done. That’s it. He made early mistakes, ruined a good team, eventually repaired it plus got a little luck going his way for a title, then repeatedly failed to fix the D while pandering to Aaron. One title as GM with two of the best QBs to ever play is poor. And he could’ve found a better HC than McCarthy.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!