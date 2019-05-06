Tony Romo continues to chase his golfing dreams

Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback turned NFL broadcaster Tony Romo continues to be obsessed by three other letters: P, G, and A.

Romo has a big week of golf in the offing. He has received a sponsor exemption to compete in the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship from May 9 to 12. Via USA Today, Romo also will participate next Monday in the 2019 U.S. Open Local Qualifying Round at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

Romo has golfed in two prior PGA events, missing the cut each time. He’s a huge underdog to make the cut this time, to no surprise.

Romo continues to take his swings, literally and figuratively. Some have speculated that, if Romo were indeed good enough to make it to the PGA tour, he’d quit TV in a heartbeat and become a full-time golfer.

The fact that Romo can’t compete at the highest level of golf underscores how difficult the sport is. As if most of us didn’t realize it when we last swore off golf forever, a few weeks before giving it another try.