Tony Romo driven to become better at his second sport

Getty Images

Tony Romo began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Cowboys for $10,000 and no promises. He ended up starting 127 games for the Cowboys over 11 seasons (as a starter) and earning more than $127 million.

So who knows how this golf thing will end up for him?

But Romo, 39, is serious about it, as serious as he was about playing quarterback and as serious as he is about his current job as CBS’ top NFL analyst.

Once criticized by some for how much golf he played in the offseason, Romo now is devoting much of his time at improving his game. He will test his progress this week at the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship, having received a sponsor exemption.

He missed the cut by 17 strokes at the PGA event he played in March.

“If you want to compete, you want to play against the best,” Romo said Monday, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Obviously, I understand where I’m at comparatively to the guys in this field. These are the best of the best.

“For me, putting it on display is the enjoyable part. You’re going to succeed; you’re going to fail; you’re going to get better. It’s sports. At the end of the day, if you just keep improving, at some point, you’ll succeed hopefully. I just think it’s what drives you. It makes you want to get up everyday, get yourself out there and trying to improve every day. That’s what makes it fun.”

Romo said he has no expectations, but he sounds like a man who would love to do this more than every now and again.

“You don’t want to put a ceiling on yourself because that’s too unknown,” Romo said. “That’s not what you ever should do when you’re going into anything sports-related. At the same time, it really is just about continuing to improve and figuring out what your strengths and weaknesses are. At some point, hopefully those weaknesses become strengths, and you’re able to compete at a level that makes you proud and excited.”