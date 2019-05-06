Travis Frederick looks “really good” in his return to on-field work

Getty Images

Travis Frederick‘s comeback continues day by day, week by week and month by month.

The Cowboys center plans to play in 2019 after sitting out the 2018 season while recovering from Guillain-Barre syndrome, an autoimmune disease that attack the nervous system.

He has returned to on-field work for the first time since training camp in 2018.

“It’s been great. He’s done so well,” Garrett said. “We talked about this a lot last year when he was out last year and not able to play, just the impact that he had, the leadership that he demonstrated, not only with the offensive line but with the offense and with our whole team. He just did a fantastic job. And towards the end of the year he started feeling better and better.

“He’s been able to go through our entire offseason program up to this point. He was on the field with the guys last week. It was good to see him out there in a stance, running football plays. He looks really good. He’s an outstanding player and an outstanding person for us. He’s been a great leader for us. Excited to get him back.”

Joe Looney did a fine job replacing Frederick last season, but he’s not a four-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro. The Cowboys missed Frederick.