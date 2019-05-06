Vikings adding Terrence Alexander, Stacy Keely following tryouts

Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings have elected to sign a few more players that stood out in their rookie mini-camp this last weekend.

According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the Vikings are signing former LSU cornerback Terrence Alexander and former UAB defensive end Stacy Keely following tryouts this weekend.

Additionally, the team is signing defensive back Isaiah Wharton out of Rutgers.

Alexander spent just one year at LSU after joining the program as a graduate transfer after four years at Stanford. He recorded 23 tackles with three passes defended in eight games for the Tigers.

Keely appeared in 20 games for UAB over the last two seasons, recording 40 tackles, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

The report also states a desire by the Vikings to eventually sign punter Shane Tripucka as well.