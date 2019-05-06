Vikings expected to sign tryout player Isaiah Wharton

Getty Images

The Vikings are expected to sign undrafted free agent Isaiah Wharton, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports. Wharton, a defensive back from Rutgers, was an invited player to the team’s rookie minicamp over the weekend.

Wharton apparently made enough of an impression to stick around on the 90-player roster.

LSU cornerback Terrance Alexander also could get a contract from the Vikings as an undrafted rookie after a tryout over the weekend, according to Tomasson.

Wharton started all 48 games he played in college and looks like a fit as a nickel back. The Vikings’ current nickel back, Mackensie Alexander, is entering the final year of his contract.

Wharton served as a team captain as a senior and won the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.