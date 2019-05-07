49ers sign Wesley Johnson

Getty Images

The 49ers have made a veteran addition to their offensive line.

The team announced the signing of center Wesley Johnson on Tuesday. Tight end Marcus Lucas was waived in a corresponding move.

Johnson spent the 2018 season with the Dolphins and appeared in 10 games. He spent the previous three seasons with the Jets and took over as their starting center after injuries brought Nick Mangold’s career to an end during the 2016 season.

Weston Richburg holds the starting center spot for the 49ers. Johnson joins Ben Garland as veteran free agents that the 49ers have added for depth recently.

Lucas signed to the team’s practice squad last December. He has bounced around the league since 2014 without appearing in a regular season game.