Bengals claim RB Darrin Hall off waivers

Getty Images

Running back Darrin Hall was dropped by the Browns on Monday, but he won’t have to leave the state to continue pursuing his NFL career.

The Bengals announced on Tuesday that Hall has been added to the roster after a successful waiver claim.

Hall signed with the Browns after going undrafted last month. He was waived after Cleveland shuffled its roster following last weekend’s rookie minicamp.

Hall played at Pittsburgh in college and closed out his time in college with 1,144 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns during the 2018 season.

The Bengals drafted two running backs — Trayveon Williams and Rodney Anderson — in the sixth round last month to vie for spots behind Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard.